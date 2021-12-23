Night life in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 14:04, December 23, 2021

People play basketball at the Urumqi Olympic Sports Center in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 10: 24 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A citizen looks at books at a book store in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 7:31 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A girl has fun with birds at an amusement park in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

People ski at a resort in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 10: 14 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liu Xiaohang/Xinhua)

A child holds a stick of sugar-coated haw at the Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 11:46 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

Students buy snacks at a vendor in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 8:19 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A staff member from an electric power company works in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 4:21 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

Staff members of a community look on as Wang Guolan (R), who lives alone, eats dumplings that is brought by the staff members of the community in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 8:51 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

Sanitation workers have dumplings at a sanitation station in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 9: 27 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A visitor buys handicraft at the Grand Bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A delivery man rides on a road in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 2:00 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A resident buys dumplings at a supermarket in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 7:52 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A police officer stands in guard in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 8:11 p.m. Dec. 21, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

A staff member of a barbeque shop serves cooked kabobs for customers in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, at 2:06 a.m. Dec. 22, 2021.

Winter Solstice, with the longest night of the year, falls on Dec. 21 this year. Though being in winter, residents' enthusiasm for night life still stay high as local authorities have sped up efforts to boost its night economy in Urumqi under prevention and control measures for COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Ma Kai)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)