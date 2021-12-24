U.S. makes fool of itself with dirty trick on China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:41, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Untied States is making a fool of itself by signing a piece of legislation allegedly banning imports from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and imposing so-called sanctions over debunked claims of forced labor.

The dirty trick is a new episode of America's malicious scheme to contain China by trying to stir trouble in Xinjiang based on fabricated lies about the northwestern Chinese territory in the name of human rights, and being driven by Washington's desperate attempt to retain hegemony.

As an old Chinese saying goes, as a clay figurine cannot stand rain water, lies cannot bear scrutiny.

The politically-charged venture and brazen interference in China's international affairs by the U.S. side will only end up in a complete failure, further undermining America's credibility and image.

The so-called "genocide in Xinjiang," dubbed as the biggest joke and lie of the century, has already been busted easily. There is also no forced labor in Xinjiang, where employment is voluntary and based on free choice in the labor market.

In carrying out the disinformation campaign and misleading the public despite the truth, the United States has been maliciously seeking to deal a blow to Xinjiang's industries and the Chinese economy at large.

The West led by the United States has relentlessly smeared China's peaceful rise as a threat and tried unfairly to counter its development on multiple fronts.

With such despicable moves against the Xinjiang autonomous region, a critical link of the global supply chain for various sectors, the United States will inevitably harm the interests of many businesses and consumers around the world, including those of its own.

This is a typical case of hurting others without benefiting oneself.

As a matter of fact, the label of "forced labor" fits the United States better than anyone else.

There are between 400,000 and 500,000 child farmworkers in the United States, and up to 100,000 people are trafficked into the country for forced labor each year, according to studies.

Meanwhile, a significant number of prisoners incarcerated in U.S. prisons have been forced to work for nearly nothing.

"If the U.S. cared about forced labor, it would deal with those issues. But the problem is that's not the issue. They don't care about that issue," Daniel Kovalik, who teaches international human rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, told Xinhua recently. "They use it selectively and they use it strategically to go after other countries."

In the short U.S. history, there were also innumerable crimes against humanity committed against Native Americans -- a de facto genocide.

"Our nation was born in genocide," American civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. wrote in his 1963 book Why We Can't Wait. "We are perhaps the only nation which tried as a matter of national policy to wipe out its indigenous population."

The people of Xinjiang are hardworking and brave, and products manufactured by them are of good quality and competitive prices. It will be a great loss for those buying into the big lies made up by the United States and choosing not to use Xinjiang products.

As for the United States, if the country really intends to address the issue of human rights, it might as well begin to reflect and work on their own problems rather than farcically point fingers at others.

The international community, after all, has had enough of its hypocrisy and ridiculousness.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)