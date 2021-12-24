Home>>
China's top political advisory body opposes U.S. signing of so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"
(Xinhua) 17:30, December 24, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Friday expressed strong indignation at and opposition to the United States signing the "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law.
The Foreign Affairs Committee of the CPPCC National Committee said in a statement that the act grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and seriously violates basic norms governing international relations.
