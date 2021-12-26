U.S. signing of Xinjiang-related act "wrong, unpopular, dangerous": spokesperson

A cotton picker works in the fields of Erken Reyimu in Yuli County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- The United States' signing of the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law is a manifestation of its bullying mindset, an extention of gangster logic, and a revival of the Cold War mentality, said a spokesperson with the people's government of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday.

Such a move blatantly interferes in China's internal affairs, and is totally wrong, unpopular and dangerous, said Xu Guixiang at a press conference in Beijing held by the Xinjiang regional government.

The so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" seriously distorts the actual labor situation in Xinjiang, violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and tramples on the common values of human society, said Xu.

Legitimate rights and interests of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang are fully protected, and the region's employment policies and practices are in line with international labor and human rights standards, Xu noted.

"The so-called 'Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act' will in no way affect Xinjiang's development and progress," said Xu. "On the contrary, it has exposed the United States' fake human rights, real hegemony, and the intention to sabotage in the name of concern."

The United States itself has, in fact, faced a series of domestic labor issues such as forced labor in private prisons, child labor abuse, and gender discrimination in employment, said Xu.

"It is the United States that should actually look into its own forced labor issues and sign into law a 'Native Americans Forced Labor Prevention Act'," the spokesperson added.

