British writer says U.S. cannot outcompete with China

Xinhua) 10:20, December 25, 2021

MOSCOW, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin's opposition to President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act exposed "deep political divides" and Washington's inability to "outcompete China," said British writer Tom Fowdy in an article carried by RT recently.

Biden's landmark 2-trillion-U.S. dollar social spending bill has been facing backlash from his own party, as Manchin publicly stated he would vote "no."

"The blocking of the bill, however, goes far beyond party political disagreements," said Fowdy. "It's dealt a hammer blow to Biden's vision for the economy."

"It's a demonstration of why the United States won't be able to outcompete China on an economic level in the way Biden had hoped," said Fowdy.

"The structural reality is that America can't just coordinate its growth like China can, with one senator able to bring the whole stack of cards down," the author said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)