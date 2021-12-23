Home>>
Full Text: Limitations and Drawbacks of American Democracy
(Xinhua) 15:50, December 23, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The China Society for Human Rights Studies on Thursday released a report titled "Limitations and Drawbacks of American Democracy."
Please see the attachment for the article.
