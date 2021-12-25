Xinjiang legislature opposes U.S. signing so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act"

Xinhua) 09:52, December 25, 2021

URUMQI, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the People's Congress of China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region Friday strongly condemned and firmly opposed the United States' signing the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law.

The standing committee said, in a statement, that the so-called act is based on false information and political motives. It deliberately slanders the human rights situation in Xinjiang and maliciously attacks the region's labor and employment policies.

The U.S. signing of the so-called act is also a flagrant violation of international law and fundamental principles of international relations, and is gross interference in China's internal affairs. It has an actual intention to disrupt the stable development of Xinjiang by suppressing enterprises in the region, said the statement.

Xinjiang strictly implements the Labor Law of the People's Republic of China and other related laws and regulations. The employment of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang is protected by law, and people enjoy complete freedom in employment choices, said the statement.

The statement pointed out that the United States itself has, in fact, an indelible record of forced labor. Over the recent years, the United States has faced a series of domestic labor issues such as human trafficking, forced labor in agriculture, and child labor abuse.

In the face of the truth and facts, no matter how the United States lies and deceives, it will neither disrupt the social stability in Xinjiang nor stop people of all ethnic groups in the region from striving for a better life together, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)