Trending in China | Chinese linen

(People's Daily App) 15:52, May 21, 2024

Chinese linen, or xiabu — literally "cloth for summer" — is a traditional textile handmade from China grass, also known as ramie. A variety of xiabu was developed in what is now Chongqing's Rongchang district during the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. - 220 A.D.). Rongchang grass cloth is famous for its fine and smooth texture, which is widely used to make fans, bags and painting canvases.

