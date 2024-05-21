Home>>
Trending in China | Chinese linen
(People's Daily App) 15:52, May 21, 2024
Chinese linen, or xiabu — literally "cloth for summer" — is a traditional textile handmade from China grass, also known as ramie. A variety of xiabu was developed in what is now Chongqing's Rongchang district during the Han Dynasty (206 B.C. - 220 A.D.). Rongchang grass cloth is famous for its fine and smooth texture, which is widely used to make fans, bags and painting canvases.
