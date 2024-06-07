Danish embassy in Beijing commemorates its jubilee

Thomas Østrup Møller, Denmark's ambassador to China, makes a toast at a reception to celebrate the Danish Constitution Day and the 50th anniversary of the Danish Embassy in Beijing on June 5, 2024. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

Denmark's ambassador to China celebrated 50 years of his embassy in Beijing on June 5, hailing China's "massive transformation" over that period.

"In the past 50 years of our embassy here in Sanlitun, China has undergone a massive transformation. It's quite a remarkable journey,” said Ambassador Thomas Østrup Møller at a reception marking Danish Constitution Day and the embassy's anniversary.

Møller recalled Danish representation in China dating back to Beijing's hutong alleyways in 1950 when the two countries established diplomatic ties. The current embassy compound, completed in June 1974, blends Beijing's traditional hutongs architecture with Danish design.

Photo shows the gate of the embassy in the past and at present. (People's Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)

"(It was) nothing but a road" when the embassy opened, Møller said, with hotels, malls, residential compounds, and facilities now expanding in all directions.

The Denmark ambassador acknowledged that China is undergoing a massive transformation in its development.

Møller also highlighted the significant strides made in environmental, energy, and climate cooperation between Denmark and China. "China and Denmark have collaborated on the environment, energy and climate since the 1980s. Together, we have founded a long and trusting green partnership," he said.

According to the ambassador, mutual green cooperation reached new heights when the governments of China and Denmark launched the Green Joint Work Programme for the 2023-2026.

(Intern Xing Yawen also contributed to this story.)

