Danish minister upbeat about trade, cooperation with China

China is a very important partner for Denmark and Danish companies, and the two countries will see increased trade and cooperation in the future, said Jacob Jensen, Denmark’s minister for food, agriculture and fisheries, in an exclusive interview with People’s Daily Online.

China’s cooperation with Denmark is increasingly focused on promoting sustainable production as environment and climate change become important issues, Jensen said, adding that China has an important role to play in this area.

Jacob Jensen (center), Denmark’s minister for food, agriculture and fisheries at the 6th CIIE. (Photo courtesy of the Danish embassy in China)

According to the minister, during his visit to China from Nov. 2 to 5, he discussed with the Chinese side how China and Denmark can cooperate on the development of a more sustainable agricultural sector, with the focus on organic production.

How Denmark can continue to deliver quality products with high food safety is another important topic. Jensen cited the example of outbreaks of diseases such as African Swine Fever around the world. “We have never had African Swine Fever in Denmark, and I believe that we share an interest in securing a stable supply of safe and high-quality pork to the Chinese market,” he said.

Jensen said that China’s economy is developing fast, and China needs to take into account both food safety, quality and sustainability. Danish companies have many products and solutions that are relevant for the Chinese market.

“Within all sectors we are working to produce more food with a lower carbon footprint – we work with all areas from genetics, feed additives, animal welfare and farm management to handling of manure and energy production. And within all stages of production, Danish companies have competitive products,” he said.

Photo shows the Danish pavilion at the 6th CIIE. (Photo courtesy of the Danish embassy in China)

Jensen, who attended the opening ceremony of the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), highlighted the expo’s role in promoting trade and cooperation, calling it an excellent platform for displaying green Danish solutions and developing cooperation with China.

For the past five years, the Danish Pavilion has highlighted Danish industry’s continuous efforts to develop better, healthier and more sustainable products – with a focus on safety and quality. 2023 is no exception, Jensen explained.

This year, the Danish pavilion presents 20 companies, including Arla Foods, AllVitsy and Blue Water Shipping, among others, some of them showcasing their products and solutions for the first time ever at CIIE.

Danish industrial strongholds Novo Nordisk, Lego, Grundfos and Danfoss are also exhibiting a range of innovative products and consumer goods in their own booths.

Photo shows the Danish pavilion at the 6th CIIE. (Photo courtesy of the Danish embassy in China)

According to Jensen, visitors to CIIE will get the opportunity to experience Food Nation’s Virtual Universe and take a deeper dive into the Academy of Sustainable Value Chains, something completely new.

When visiting the Danish Food pavilion, visitors will meet companies with a diverse range of dairy products, including milk, cheese, and infant formula, along with premium brands, pork and processed meat, scientifically validated biological solutions, butter cookies, dietary supplements, healthcare products, dairy ingredients to the food industry, cocktails and chocolate.

