China, Denmark vow to strengthen bilateral, China-Europe cooperation

Xinhua) 10:58, August 19, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing on Friday, reaching a consensus to boost bilateral and China-Europe cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the sound and steady development of China-Denmark relations injected certainty into bilateral cooperation and provided stability to the international situation.

Noting that China is focusing on promoting Chinese modernization, Wang said China will expand opening up to the world, accelerate the establishment of a new growth pattern, and promote high-quality development.

China's invigorated development will provide the impetus for world development and new opportunities for Denmark and other countries, Wang said.

Wang said China always regards Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and supports Europe in upholding its strategic independence and playing a more significant role internationally.

"We should contextualize the problems arising from our exchanges and cooperation. Lack of development is the biggest insecurity, and lack of cooperation is the biggest risk. We should mitigate risks through cooperation and eliminate them through convergence of interests," Wang said.

On Rasmussen's part, he said Denmark is committed to strengthening cooperation with China.

Danish companies attach great importance to and are optimistic about the Chinese market and look forward to investing and doing business in China. They are glad that China has introduced 24 new measures to attract foreign investment and look forward to these measures to promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation, Rasmussen said.

He noted that Denmark supports multilateralism, economic globalization, and Europe-China cooperation, which is conducive to each other's development.

On the Ukraine crisis, Wang said China's position is consistent and committed to promoting peace talks.

"We hope that through the efforts of all parties, we can promote the establishment of a balanced, effective, and sustainable European security architecture and achieve long-term peace and stability in Europe," said Wang.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)