China land port handles over 2,000 China-Europe freight train trips

Xinhua) 10:30, August 19, 2023

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has logged over 2,000 China-Europe freight train trips so far this year, the local railway authorities said on Friday.

Since the port launched its China-Europe freight train service in 2013, it has handled a total of more than 13,000 China-Europe freight train trips.

From the beginning of this year, the land port has offered a "green channel" for China-Europe freight trains, further improving operational efficiency.

Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia. Currently, 69 China-Europe freight train routes run through this port, linking China with more than 60 regions in over 10 countries, including Germany and Poland.

