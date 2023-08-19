China land port handles over 2,000 China-Europe freight train trips
Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)
HOHHOT, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has logged over 2,000 China-Europe freight train trips so far this year, the local railway authorities said on Friday.
Since the port launched its China-Europe freight train service in 2013, it has handled a total of more than 13,000 China-Europe freight train trips.
From the beginning of this year, the land port has offered a "green channel" for China-Europe freight trains, further improving operational efficiency.
Erenhot Port is the largest land port between China and Mongolia. Currently, 69 China-Europe freight train routes run through this port, linking China with more than 60 regions in over 10 countries, including Germany and Poland.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Shanxi handles 700 China-Europe freight train trips since 2017
- Major China-Europe railway steams ahead with continued growth
- New China-Europe freight train launched in Xi'an
- East China's Xiamen handles over 100,000 TEUs of goods through China-Europe freight trains
- Northeast China port sees 2,290 China-Europe freight train trips
- 10 years on, China-Europe freight trains deliver booming e-commerce trade
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.