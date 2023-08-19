China ready to facilitate cooperation on global level with Denmark: vice president

Xinhua) 10:40, August 19, 2023

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with the visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with the visiting Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing on Friday.

Han hailed the time-honored cooperation between China and Denmark that bears fruitful outcomes. He said that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Denmark comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two countries' governments will jointly release the Green China-Denmark Joint Programme, offering an overall plan for pragmatic cooperation on the next stage, especially cooperation of green development, to further enrich bilateral ties.

Noting that China and Denmark are both staunch supporters of multilateralism, free trade and economic globalization, Han said China will unswervingly continue advancing reform and opening up, and is willing to work with Denmark to maintain multilateralism, address all kinds of difficulties and challenges, and promote better cooperation globally.

While appreciating the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals put forward by China, and speaking highly of China's efforts to respond to climate change, Rasmussen said Denmark is ready to enhance cooperation with China in green, trade and other fields to bring bilateral ties to a new high.

