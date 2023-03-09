Senior CPC official meets Danish diplomat

March 09, 2023

BEIJING, March 8 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen, Permenant Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs of Denmark, in Beijing on Wednesday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on strengthening inter-party exchanges between China and Denmark, enhancing political trust and mutual understanding, and promoting the development of China-Denmark and China-EU relations.

