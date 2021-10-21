Home>>
Victor Denmark Open 2021: women's doubles first round match
(Xinhua) 08:34, October 21, 2021
Liu Xuanxuan (L)/Xia Yuting react during the women's doubles first round match between Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting of China and Rachel Honderich/Kristen Tsai of Canada at the Victor Denmark Open 2021 in Odense, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China sweeps Denmark 5-0 to reach Uber Cup quarterfinals
- Interview: Denmark considers China's rising demand for high-quality food products huge opportunity
- Danish food sector sees China's rising demand for organic products as opportunity
- Chinese vice president meets Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik
- China, Denmark celebrate 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.