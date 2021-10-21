Victor Denmark Open 2021: women's doubles first round match

Xinhua) 08:34, October 21, 2021

Liu Xuanxuan (L)/Xia Yuting react during the women's doubles first round match between Liu Xuanxuan/Xia Yuting of China and Rachel Honderich/Kristen Tsai of Canada at the Victor Denmark Open 2021 in Odense, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

