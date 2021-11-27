Chinese FM meets with Danish FM

Xinhua) 11:12, November 27, 2021

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Anji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

HANGZHOU, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on Friday in Anji of eastern Zhejiang Province.

Wang said Denmark is one of the first Western countries to recognize and establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and China appreciates Denmark's adherence to the one-China principle.

China stands ready to work with Denmark to continue promoting mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, strengthen political guidance and strategic alignment, and promote bilateral relations to a new high.

Kofod said that Denmark welcomes Chinese companies investing in Denmark and will not discriminate against any company. He also expressed his congratulations on China's hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)