Denmark minister for foreign affairs to visit China

Xinhua) 16:40, August 14, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark Lars Lokke Rasmussen will pay an official visit to China from Aug. 16 to 19, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Monday.

