China's Heilongjiang to boost tourism cooperation with Nordic countries

Xinhua) 10:21, April 18, 2024

STOCKHOLM, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Cultural and tourism officials from Denmark and China's northeastern province of Heilongjiang have pledged to bolster collaboration in the tourism industry.

This commitment was made during an ice and snow tourism promotion event held in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, on Tuesday.

Organized by the Heilongjiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the event showcased the ice and snow tourism resources and products of relevant cities and enterprises in the province, and explored opportunities to enhance tourism cooperation with Nordic countries.

About 50 government officials, representatives, and delegates from various enterprises participated in the event. Over 10 enterprises expressed their eagerness to strengthen collaboration in the ice and snow tourism sector.

