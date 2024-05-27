Heads of state from Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, the UAE to visit China

Xinhua) 10:47, May 27, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Tunisia's President Kais Saied, and the United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will pay state visits to China from May 28 to June 1 and attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Monday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)