Arab countries play key role in stronger solidarity, cooperation for "Global South" -- Xi

Xinhua) 09:24, May 17, 2024

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Arab countries are playing an increasingly important role in strengthening solidarity and cooperation for the "Global South," and in upholding their common interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

Xi made the remarks in a congratulatory message to King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the rotating chairperson of the Council of Heads of the League of Arab States, over the convening of the 33rd Arab League Summit in Bahrain.

