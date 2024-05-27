Senior CPC official tours New Zealand

Xinhua) 09:55, May 27, 2024

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, and Phil Mauger, mayor of Christchurch, attend the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Rewi Alley in Christchurch, New Zealand, May 24, 2024. Liu led a delegation of the CPC to visit New Zealand From May 22 to May 25. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

WELLINGTON, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee led a delegation of the CPC to visit New Zealand From May 22 to May 25.

Liu, during the tour, had in-depth exchanges with Gerry Brownlee, parliament speaker, Winston Peters, the leader of New Zealand First party who is also the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Simeon Brown, the deputy leader of the House and minister for transport, energy and local government, Todd McClay, minister for trade, David Parker, parliament member of the Labour party and spokesperson of the foreign affairs, Phil Mauger, mayor of Christchurch, and David Carter, former parliament speaker and honorary chairman of the New Zealand China Friendship Society.

The CPC senior official also attended the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Rewi Alley and related commemorative activities.

The two sides, during Liu's visit, expressed the willingness to take the 10th anniversary of the establishment of China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership as an opportunity to strengthen party exchanges, promote cooperation in various fields, expand people-to-people exchanges, and push forward the relations to achieve greater development.

