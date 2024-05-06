China's police chief meets New Zealand police commissioner

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met with Commissioner for New Zealand Police Andrew Coster in Beijing on Monday.

Wang said that the two countries' law enforcement agencies have carried out candid exchanges and efficient cooperation over the years, achieving fruitful results in combating crimes related to financial and telecommunication fraud, as well as narcotics.

Wang said that China is willing to work with New Zealand to strengthen cooperation on law enforcement and security, and push forward the China-New Zealand comprehensive strategic partnership for benefits of the two countries and two peoples.

