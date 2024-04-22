NZ-China expo roadshow highlights trade opportunities

April 22, 2024

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A New Zealand-China expo roadshow was held in New Zealand's largest city Auckland on Monday.

Brett O'Riley, CEO of Employers and Manufacturers Association (EMA) and co-chair of New Zealand-China Products Expo Committee, said in his speech that there are many new industry sectors that poses trading opportunities between New Zealand and China, such as importing building products, clean energy and low-carbon products and even pet food from China to New Zealand.

Jeff Shepherd, executive director of New Zealand China Trade Association(NZCTA), highlighted the import part of New Zealand's trading with China.

"I'm sure that New Zealand is going to benefit from some new products that are coming from China," said Shephard.

Representatives from the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, the Chinese embassy in New Zealand, China Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand, the Auckland Business Chamber, Employers and Manufacturers Association, and New Zealand China Trade Association attended the roadshow.

