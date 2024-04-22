New Zealand's trade relationship with China remains strong: minister

WELLINGTON, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China remains a strong commercial opportunity for Kiwi exporters as Chinese businesses and consumers continue to value New Zealand's high-quality safe produce, New Zealand Trade and Agriculture Minister Todd McClay has said.

"China is our largest export market accounting for more than 26 percent of our goods exports," McClay said after returning to New Zealand following visits to the Chinese cities of Beijing, Harbin and Shanghai where he met ministers, governors and mayors, and engaged in trade and agricultural events with the New Zealand export community.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership, McClay said, adding that this is a significant economic partnership for both countries.

New opportunities in the Chinese market will play a key role in achieving the target of doubling New Zealand exports by value within 10 years, said the minister.

