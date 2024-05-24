China remains New Zealand's top milk powder destination

Xinhua) 11:20, May 24, 2024

WELLINGTON, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Although New Zealand's milk powder exports to China have fallen recently, mainly quantity driven, China has still remained as New Zealand's top milk powder destination.

Milk powder exports to China increased 987 percent in value, and 1,004 percent in quantity in the year ended April 2024, compared with the year ended April 2008, the statistics department Stats NZ said on Friday.

In the year ended April 2024, 30 percent of New Zealand's milk powder exports were sent to China, said Stats NZ international trade manager Alasdair Allen.

The signing of the free trade agreement with China in 2008 accelerated exports to China, Allen said.

Milk powder exports were valued at 9.7 billion NZ dollars (5.91 billion U.S. dollars) in the year ended April 2024, making up 14 percent of the total value of New Zealand exports, making it the country's largest export commodity, Stats NZ said.

Since the year ended April 2008, New Zealand's annual milk powder export values have increased 109 percent, and quantities have increased 112 percent, averaged 1.8 billion kg per year, it said, adding the country's milk powder was exported to over 100 countries in the year ended April 2024.

Although New Zealand's milk powder export values have been increasing, dairy cattle numbers have been gradually decreasing since 2014, Allen said.

