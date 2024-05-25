China Cultural Center inaugurated in Bucharest

Xinhua) 11:02, May 25, 2024

Chinese Ambassador to Romania Han Chunlin (R) and Traian Laurentiu Hristea, Romania's Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies, attend the inauguration ceremony of the Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest, Romania, May 24, 2024. The Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest was inaugurated here Friday in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and 20th anniversary of their comprehensive friendly and cooperative partnership. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

BUCHAREST, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Cultural Center in Bucharest was inaugurated here Friday in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and 20th anniversary of their comprehensive friendly and cooperative partnership.

The center, covering an area of almost 3,000 square meters, is located in the downtown of Bucharest, and features an art gallery, a library, lecture halls and a multi-functional hall.

Chinese Ambassador to Romania Han Chunlin and Traian Laurentiu Hristea, Romania's Secretary of State for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies, attended at the center's inauguration.

Hristea praised the vitality and diversity of Chinese culture, highlighting the longstanding cultural ties between the two nations and expressing hopes for further collaboration in culture, education, art, economy, and tourism.

Han said that the center marks a memorable moment in China-Romania relations and a new chapter in cultural exchanges, serving as a platform for cultural interaction and cooperation to strengthen their friendship and advance their relationship.

China and Romania established diplomatic relations on Oct. 5, 1949.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)