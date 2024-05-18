International Astronomy Day marked in Bucharest, Romania
People look at a robot during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
Children look at constellations during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A boy looks through a telescope during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A woman uses the solar system to decorate her hair during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A child experiences a flight simulator during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A person shows the effect of carbonic ice vapors during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
A woman interacts with a man dressed as an astronaut during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)
