International Astronomy Day marked in Bucharest, Romania

Xinhua) 10:29, May 18, 2024

People look at a robot during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Children look at constellations during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A boy looks through a telescope during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A woman uses the solar system to decorate her hair during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A child experiences a flight simulator during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A person shows the effect of carbonic ice vapors during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

A woman interacts with a man dressed as an astronaut during an Astrofest event marking the International Astronomy Day in Bucharest, Romania, on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

