China, Romania sign memorandum on delta, wetland protection

Xinhua) 10:39, May 15, 2024

TULCEA, Romania, May 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and Romanian institutes signed a cooperation memorandum here on Tuesday to enhance collaboration in biodiversity conservation, wetland restoration and ecological protection.

The Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology (IGA) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Romania's Danube Delta National Institute for Research and Development (DDNI) inked the document at the opening ceremony of the 31st International Symposium "Deltas and Wetlands" 2024.

Delivering a speech at the symposium, Gai Hongbo, science and technology counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Romania, said that China stands ready to promote scientific exchanges and cooperation with other countries in fields such as biodiversity conservation and tackling climate change.

Jiang Ming, head of the Chinese institute, shared China's expertise in wetland protection and stressed the importance of involving young scientists in international research efforts. He proposed actively supporting young scientists engaged in biodiversity conservation and food security.

DDNI General Director Marian Tudor highlighted the significance of cooperation with the Chinese institute, noting China's advancements over the past years.

During the event, researchers from the IGA and DDNI also toured a local protected area to study the ecosystem.

The symposium, running from May 13 to 17, draws nearly 200 researchers from some 20 countries and regions.

