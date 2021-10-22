Chinese ambassador calls for fair, open business environment in Romania

Xinhua) 10:02, October 22, 2021

BUCHAREST, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Romania Jiang Yu has called on the Romanian authorities to adhere to market economy principles and provide a fair, open and transparent business environment for Chinese companies.

In her speech at an online economic and trade forum on Wednesday, Jiang fully affirmed the good results of bilateral economic and trade cooperation in the time of pandemic, and pointed out that the bilateral trade continued to reach new highs, hitting a record level of 6.78 billion euros (7.89 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020.

The ambassador expressed her hope that the Romanian authorities will follow the trend of globalization, adhere to the market economy principles and provide a fair, open and transparent business environment for all foreign enterprises, including the Chinese ones.

The representatives with the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism said in their speeches that there is still much room for bilateral economic and trade cooperation, given that China became Romania's first major trading partner outside the EU in 2020.

The Romania authorities will continue to cooperate with the China Customs and other departments to actively promote the scale exports of Romania's high-quality agricultural products and food into the Chinese market, they added.

More than 80 local officials, representatives of the national and bilateral chambers of commerce and industry, leaders of bilateral friendly organizations as well as entrepreneurs of both countries participated in the online forum.

