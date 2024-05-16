Orders for mining dump trucks made in China’s Shaanxi soar in overseas market

People's Daily Online) 10:04, May 16, 2024

A worker assembles the chassis of an off-road wide-body mining dump truck at the general assembly shop of Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Xixian New Area in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province on May 14, 2024. (People’s Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

A group of People’s Daily Online reporters recently visited the Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Fengdong New City of Xixian New Area , northwest China’s Shaanxi Province on May 14, where workers were manufacturing off-way road wide-body mining dump trucks bound for overseas markets.

The trucks, featuring increased steadiness, lower prices, and settings according to the different terrains of mines, have won market recognition.

In recent years, the company has expanded the international market, with revenue from overseas up 68.52 percent from 2023. Its products have been exported to countries and regions like Pakistan, Indonesia and Malaysia.

