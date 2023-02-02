Chinese truck maker FAW Jiefang kick-starts full production after Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 08:39, February 02, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 31, 2023 shows vehicles to be delivered at a parking lot of the FAW Jiefang in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Chinese truck maker FAW Jiefang has kick-started full production after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Workers work at the intelligent plant for manufacturing the FAW Jiefang J7 trucks in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 31, 2023. Chinese truck maker FAW Jiefang has kick-started full production after the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

