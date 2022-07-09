We Are China

Vintage trucks on display during National Truck Show in Canada

Xinhua) 11:26, July 09, 2022

A woman walks past vintage trucks displayed during the National Truck Show in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A vintage truck manufactured in 1931 is displayed during the National Truck Show in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A vintage truck is parked at a spot for display during the National Truck Show in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman takes photos of a vintage truck displayed during the National Truck Show in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)