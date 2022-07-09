Home>>
Vintage trucks on display during National Truck Show in Canada
(Xinhua) 11:26, July 09, 2022
A woman walks past vintage trucks displayed during the National Truck Show in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A vintage truck manufactured in 1931 is displayed during the National Truck Show in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A vintage truck is parked at a spot for display during the National Truck Show in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
A woman takes photos of a vintage truck displayed during the National Truck Show in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2022. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)
