Chinese company launches hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty truck

(Xinhua)    13:50, March 02, 2021

HOHHOT, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Beiben Trucks Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese heavy-duty truck producer, has launched a new vehicle powered by 100-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cells.

The truck, to be used as a street sweeper, rolled off the production line on Monday in Beiben's plant in the city of Baotou in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The vehicle's hydrogen storage cylinders use proton-exchange membrane fuel cells independently developed by Shanghai Jiao Tong University. It can work in extremely cold conditions of minus 30 degrees Celsius.

The company said it will develop a series of hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty trucks used for multiple purposes.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

