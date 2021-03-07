Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Mar 7, 2021
China's heavy truck sales hit new record in February

(Xinhua)    14:08, March 07, 2021

BEIJING, March 7 (Xinhua) -- China's sales of heavy trucks reached an all-time monthly high for the 11th consecutive month in February, industry data showed.

An estimated total of 112,000 heavy trucks were sold last month, surging 198 percent year on year, according to auto industry information service provider cvworld.cn.

The figure broke the monthly record of 86,400 units set in February 2017.

In the first two months of this year, heavy truck sales increased 92 percent year on year to 295,400 units.

The annual sales of heavy trucks amounted to around 1.62 million units in 2020, surging 38 percent from 2019, reaching a record high worldwide, according to cvworld.cn.

