China's exports of pickup trucks surge 172 pct in November

Xinhua) 09:52, December 19, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's pickup truck exports surged 172 percent year on year in November as the industry saw improvements in production capacity this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

A total of 42,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month, up 1.8 percent month on month. However, the figure was 12.2 percent lower compared with the same period last year, said the association.

In the first 11 months of 2022, some 470,000 units of pickup trucks were sold in the country, down 3.4 percent from the same period last year.

China's pickup truck market was generally stable in the January-November period and performed much better than the rest of the truck market, said the association.

