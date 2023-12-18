Home>>
China's pickup truck sales increase 9.2 pct in November
(Xinhua) 13:07, December 18, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Sales of pickup trucks in China rose 9.2 percent year on year in November as the country's consumption promotion policies boosted demand growth, industry data showed.
A total of 46,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association.
China's pickup truck exports went up 5 percent year on year in November, the association said.
In the first 11 months of 2023, China's total pickup truck sales stood at 466,000 units, down 0.8 percent year on year.
