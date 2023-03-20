China's pickup truck sales rise in February

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China's pickup truck market continued robust growth in February, with sales rising 25.2 percent year on year, industry data shows.

A total of 43,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

In the first two months of 2023, some 74,000 units of these trucks were sold in the country, down 3.1 percent from the same period last year.

With the pickup truck market getting off to a good start in February, its performance in 2023 is expected to remain strong, according to the passenger car association.

