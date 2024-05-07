We Are China

Xi urges China, France to jointly promote equitable, orderly multipolarization of the world

Xinhua) 09:36, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China and France should stay far-sighted, and jointly promote equitable and orderly multipolarization of the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks when holding talks with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

