Xi welcomes Macron to visit China again

May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday that he welcomes his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to visit China again.

Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with Macron.

