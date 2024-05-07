Home>>
Xi welcomes Macron to visit China again
(Xinhua) 09:36, May 07, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday that he welcomes his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to visit China again.
Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with Macron.
