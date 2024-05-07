Xi says China expects over 10,000 French students in 3 years

Xinhua) 09:35, May 07, 2024

PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China will promote the number of French students studying in China to exceed 10,000 in the next three years, and double the scale of European youth exchanges in China, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.

Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)