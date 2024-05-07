Home>>
China opposes using Ukraine crisis to smear third country, inflame new Cold War: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:33, May 07, 2024
PARIS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- China opposes using the Ukraine crisis to scapegoat or smear a third country, and instigate a "new Cold War," Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Monday.
Xi made the remarks when he jointly met the press with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.
