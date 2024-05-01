2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship: China vs. Ukraine
China's Yan Ruinan (1st R) vies with Ukraine's Vitali Lialka (2nd L) during the match between China and Ukraine at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 30, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)
China's Yan Juncheng (2nd L) competes during the match between China and Ukraine at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 30, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)
China's Guo Jianing (bottom, C) competes during the match between China and Ukraine at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 30, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)
China's forwarder Zhang Zesen (R) receives the trophy of the Player of the Match after the match between China and Ukraine at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 30, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)
