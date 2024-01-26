Highlights of ice hockey event at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games
Team China celebrate after winning the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Bronze Medal Match of ice hockey event between China and Italy at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Players of team China congratulate Csenge Csordas of team Hungary during the victory ceremony for the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament of ice hockey event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Team China celebrate after winning the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Bronze Medal Match of ice hockey event between China and Italy at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Team China pose for photos during the victory ceremony for the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament of ice hockey event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Gold medalists team Hungary (C), silver medalists team South Korea (L) and bronze medalists team China pose during the victory ceremony for the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament of ice hockey event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Li Jinnuo of China attends the victory ceremony for the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament of ice hockey event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Zhang Anna (L) of China vies with Giorgia Todesco of Italy during the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Bronze Medal Game of ice hockey event between China and Italy at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Team China celebrate after winning the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Bronze Medal Match of ice hockey event between China and Italy at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Zhang Anna (R) of China scores during the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Bronze Medal Match of ice hockey event between China and Italy at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Team China celebrate after winning the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Bronze Medal Match of ice hockey event between China and Italy at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Players of team China clap hands with players of Hungary during the victory ceremony for the Women's 3-on-3 Tournamentof ice hockey event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Kou Chenfei (Bottom) of China falls down during the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Bronze Medal Game of ice hockey event between China and Italy at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Li Xinyi of China shoots during the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Bronze Medal Game of ice hockey event between China and Italy at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Petra Polonyi (Front) of Hungary competes during the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Gold Medal Game of ice hockey event between Hungary and South Korea at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Team Korea pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the men's 3-on-3 of ice hockey event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Players of Hungary celebrates after winning the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Gold Medal Game of ice hockey event between Hungary and South Korea at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Dora Bereczki (Front) of Hungary competes during the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Gold Medal Game of ice hockey event between Hungary and South Korea at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Jang Hyeonjeong (L) of South Korea vies with Lara Saghy of Hungary during the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Gold Medal Game of ice hockey event between Hungary and South Korea at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Players of Hungary celebrates after winning the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Gold Medal Game of ice hockey event between Hungary and South Korea at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Han Yuan of South Korea shoots during the Women's 3-on-3 Tournament Gold Medal Game of ice hockey event between Hungary and South Korea at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)
Team Hungary pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of the men's 3-on-3 of ice hockey event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Andreas Klitaa Jorgensen (L) of Denmark competes during the men's 3-on-3 Tournament Gold Medal Game of ice hockey event between Latvia and Denmark at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
Makss Mihailovs of Latvia (R) and Emil Jakobsen of Denmark compete during the men's 3-on-3 Tournament Gold Medal Game of ice hockey event between Latvia and Denmark at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)
