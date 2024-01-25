Highlights of speed skating event at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Xinhua) 16:12, January 25, 2024

Liu Yunqi (2nd L) of team China competes during the mixed relay final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Pan Baoshuo (3rd L) and Liu Yunqi (3rd R) of team China pose during the victory ceremony after the mixed relay final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Pan Baoshuo of team China celebrates after the mixed relay final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Pan Baoshuo (1st L) and Liu Yunqi (2nd L) of team China celebrate after winning the mixed relay final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Pan Baoshuo (L) of team China competes during the mixed relay final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Pan Baoshuo (2nd R) and Liu Yunqi (1st R) of team China compete during the mixed relay final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Pan Baoshuo (L) and Liu Yunqi of team China celebrate after winning the mixed relay final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Pan Baoshuo (L) and Liu Yunqi of team China pose during the victory ceremony after the mixed relay final of speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

