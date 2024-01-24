Highlights of Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games

Gao Ya, Li Zetai and Zhang Minghang (L-R) of team China compete during the curling mixed team round robin session 7 group A game between China and the United States at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Players of both sides greet each other after the curling mixed team round robin session 7 group A game between China and the United States at Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

Yang Jingru (1st L) and Zhang Xinzhe (2nd L) of China compete during the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Zhang Xinzhe, Yang Jingru, Zhang Bohao and Li Jinzi (from L to R) of team China cheer up before the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Li Jinzi, Zhang Xinzhe, Zhang Bohao and Yang Jingru (from R to L) of team China celebrate after winning the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Li Jinzi, Zhang Bohao, Yang Jingru and Zhang Xinzhe (from R to L) of team China celebrate after winning the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Yang Jingru, Li Jinzi, Zhang Xinzhe and Zhang Bohao (from R to L) of team China celebrate after winning the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Yang Jingru, Li Jinzi, Zhang Bohao and Zhang Xinzhe (from L to R) of team China celebrate after the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Zhang Bohao, Zhang Xinzhe, Li Jinzi and Yang Jingru (from R to L) of team China celebrate after winning the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Athletes compete during the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Gold medalists Li Jinzi, Yang Jingru, Zhang Bohao and Zhang Xinzhe (from L to R) of team China attend the victory ceremony for the mixed team relay of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Zhang Xinzhe (44) and Zhang bohao (43) of team China compete during the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Li Jinzi, Yang Jingru, Zhang Bohao and Zhang Xinzhe (from L to R) of team China celebrate after the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Zhang Bohao (L) of team China and Sean Boxiong Shuai of team USA celebrate after the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Zhang Xinzhe (2nd L) and Li Jinzi (3rd L) of team China compete during the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Team China celebrate after winning the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Li Jinzi, Zhang Bohao, Yang Jingru and Zhang Xinzhe (from R to L) of team China celebrate after winning the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Yang Jingru (C) of team China competes during the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Zhang Xinzhe, Zhang Bohao, Yang Jingru and Li Jinzi (from L to R) of team China celebrate after the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Gold medalists Li Jinzi, Yang Jingru, Zhang Bohao and Zhang Xinzhe (from L to R) of team China attend the victory ceremony for the mixed team relay of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Zhang Xinzhe (L) and Zhang Bohao of team China compete during the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Li Jinzi, Yang Jingru, Zhang Xinzhe and Zhang Bohao (from R to L) of team China gesture before the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

Gold medalists team China (C), silver medalists team the United States (L) and bronze medalists team Japan attend the victory ceremony after the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Zhang Bohao (1st L, front) and Li Jinzi (2nd L, front) of team China compete during the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

Zhang Bohao (43) of team China and Kida Raito (55) of team Japan compete during the mixed team relay final A of short track speed skating event at the Gangwon 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yanan)

