China adds 2 silvers, 1 bronze at Gangwon 2024

Xinhua) 11:17, January 24, 2024

GANGNEUNG, South Korea, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China added two silver medals in speed skating and one bronze in bobsleigh at the 2024 Gangwon Winter Youth Olympic Games here on Tuesday.

Pan Baoshuo lost in the men's 1,500m final to Finn Sonnekalb of Germany who snatched his second gold in speed skating after winning the 500m title on Monday.

In the women's 1,500m final, Liu Yunqi crossed the finish line just 0.39 seconds behind gold medalist Angel Daleman of the Netherlands who also claimed her second gold in speed skating here.

The 17-year-old Chinese skater finished fourth in the women's 500m final the previous day.

In the bobsleigh race, the 16-year-old Chi Xiangyu took the men's monobob bronze, with gold and silver medals to host South Korea and Tunisia respectively.

Italy continued dominance in luge, claiming another gold in the luge team relay competition.

Antonin Guy of France completed a hat-trick of golds as the biathlete won the men's 7.5km sprint title after securing golds in the individual and the single mixed relay events.

Italian biathlete Carlotta Gautero clinched the women's 6km sprint title, while silver and bronze medals were secured by Slovenia and Ukraine.

Italy's Giorgia Collomb added a gold in the women's Alpine skiing giant slalom event after claiming a silver in Alpine combined on Monday.

The freestyle skiing competition began with the men's and women's ski cross events, in which Germany and Sweden took golds each.

Latvia won the men's skeleton gold, while the silver and bronze medals went to Ukraine and South Korea respectively.

1,802 athletes aged 14 to 18 from 78 nations and regions are competing in four cities of Gangneung, PyeongChang, Jeongseon and Hoengseong until February 1.

The Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics feature seven sports, 15 disciplines and 81 events.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)