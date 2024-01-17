Altai Mountains Winter Games builds platform for youth

URUMQI, China, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Altai Mountains Winter Sports Games, held in China's Altay region, has received unanimous applause from athletes, establishing a stage for young athletes from neighboring countries.

18-year-old Yana Meling from Kazakhstan clinched the championship title in the Alpine skiing event of the women's giant slalom.

"The people of Altay have been very welcoming. We took many photos with the locals," said Meling. "Competing with athletes from various countries is fantastic, allowing us to exchange and learn from each other."

Her teammate, Alexey Kulakov, also secured the title in the men's division of the same event. He emphasized the significance of the competition in providing them with a valuable platform, bringing him a step closer to his dream.

"The skiing facilities here are well-developed. Many of our predecessors in our team have been selected for the national team, and some have even competed in the Winter Olympics. I hope to step onto a greater stage in the future," said Kulakov.

Mikhail Kulikov from Russia said that this was his first overseas competition experience.

"Here is somewhat warmer than my hometown Altai Krai. Participating in international events here has not only provided me with valuable experience but also a precious opportunity to understand Chinese culture and local customs," he added.

