Organizing committee for 2025 Asian Winter Games officially established
(Xinhua) 13:44, January 11, 2024
HARBIN, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The organizing committee for the 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, was officially established on Wednesday.
The Harbin Asian Winter Games are scheduled to take place in early 2025 and will feature six sports, 11 disciplines and 64 events.
The regional games will be staged in China for the third time following Harbin in 1996 and Changchun, capital city of Jilin Province, in 2007.
Harbin was awarded the 2025 Asian Winter Games by the Olympic Council of Asia at its 42nd General Assembly held in Bangkok, Thailand, last July.
