Slogan, Mascots, emblem of Asian Winter Games unveiled
(Xinhua) 13:07, January 11, 2024
Emblem for 9th Asian Winter Games in northeast China's Harbin was unveiled on Jan. 11, 2024. (Courtesy of Asian Winter Games organizers)
HARBIN, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The slogan, emblem, and mascots for the 9th Asian Winter Games have been officially unveiled here on Thursday.
The 2025 Asian Winter Games organizers launched the official slogan "Dream of Winter, Love among Asia" around one year away from the opening of the Games.
Tiger mascots "Binbin" (L) and "Nini". (Courtesy of Asian Winter Games organizers)
At the launching ceremony, the organizers also presented the adorable tiger mascots "Binbin" and "Nini" and the official emblem which is the fusion of a short track speed skater figure, a lilac flower and dancing ribbons.
