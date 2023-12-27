Feature: Winter sports fuel surge in tourism in central China

Xinhua) 15:24, December 27, 2023

CHANGSHA, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- Asked about the possibility of skiing in the warmer southern regions of China, Guo Dandan confirmed it with full confidence.

"Not only can you enjoy skiing here, but also immerse yourself in the breathtaking natural beauty," said Guo, a ski coach in the tourist city of Zhangjiajie in central China's Hunan Province.

Guo mentioned that winter sports are booming in popularity across China, with an increasing number of people from warmer places, particularly children, taking part.

The second edition of the Zhangjiajie Winter Sports Tourism Festival was launched at Qixing Mountain Ski Resort on Tuesday, attracting over a thousand people to revel in the joy of winter sports.

Since its season opening on December 22, the resort, nestled over 1,000 meters above sea level, has become a hub for ski lovers.

"Enthusiasm for winter sports has soared in China since the Beijing Winter Olympics, attracting more people in the southern regions to the slopes," said Han Wei, marketing director of Qixing Mountain Tourism Resort.

Han added that the resort has already sold over 50,000 ski tickets online, with travel agencies integrating skiing into their travel packages.

Covering almost 60,000 square meters, Qixing Mountain Ski Resort is the only alpine outdoor ski area in northwestern Hunan, with accommodation capacity of 150,000 visitors.

To meet the growing demand for winter sports, the resort has upgraded its safety features and ski slopes, along with renewed equipment. It also offers wintertime fun activities for all ages and groups, including snow sledding, snow tubing, snow go-karting, snowmobile and snow tank driving.

"Our goal is to offer ski enthusiasts a unique experience, enhanced by our commitment to professional and personalized ski training," said Han.

Zhangjiajie deputy mayor Wang Tao highlighted the impact of the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics in spurring the growth of winter sports and related leisure tourism.

"Zhangjiajie aims to leverage skiing to enliven its winter tourism, build a distinctive brand and translate the appeal of winter sports into economic vitality," said Wang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)